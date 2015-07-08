Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-01-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANDERSON, STEVEN KEITH
Arrest Type
DOB 7/5/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-01 01:47:00
Court Case 23CR246351
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name DAVENPORT, WEST
Arrest Type
DOB 12/30/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-01 10:11:00
Court Case 23CR237384
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name AUSTIN, LASHAWN MARIE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/2/1988
Height 5.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-01 02:02:00
Court Case 23CR246379
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500

Name FORTE, DEMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 6/9/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-01 11:20:00
Court Case 23CRS224034-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 10000

Name CULBREATH, CLARK
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-01 01:46:00
Court Case 23CR246334
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name INGRAM, DENNIS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/14/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-01 11:18:00
Court Case 23CR246636
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0