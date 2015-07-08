Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-01-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ANDERSON, STEVEN KEITH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/5/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-01 01:47:00
|Court Case
|23CR246351
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|DAVENPORT, WEST
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/30/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-01 10:11:00
|Court Case
|23CR237384
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|AUSTIN, LASHAWN MARIE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/2/1988
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-01 02:02:00
|Court Case
|23CR246379
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|FORTE, DEMONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/9/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-01 11:20:00
|Court Case
|23CRS224034-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|CULBREATH, CLARK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/5/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-01 01:46:00
|Court Case
|23CR246334
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|INGRAM, DENNIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/14/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-01 11:18:00
|Court Case
|23CR246636
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0