Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hicklen, Christopher Allen
Arrest Date 03/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
Description Hicklen, Christopher Allen (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2023 15:07.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Thomas, Gregory
Arrest Date 03/01/2023
Court Case 202301346
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Thomas, Gregory (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2023 10:17.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Parker, Gary Lynn
Arrest Date 03-01-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Parker, Gary Lynn (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Us 74/john Moore Rd, Monroe, on 3/1/2023.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Faulkner, Kriby Donyel
Arrest Date 03/01/2023
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Faulkner, Kriby Donyel (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 7400-BLK Hidden Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/1/2023 10:44.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
Arrest Date 03-01-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], on 01:00, 3/1/2023. Reported: 01:46, 3/1/2023.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Mills, Marcus Samuel
Arrest Date 03/01/2023
Court Case 202301372
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Mills, Marcus Samuel (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2023 11:56.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T