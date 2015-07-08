Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hicklen, Christopher Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Hicklen, Christopher Allen (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2023 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Thomas, Gregory
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2023
|Court Case
|202301346
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Gregory (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2023 10:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Parker, Gary Lynn
|Arrest Date
|03-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Parker, Gary Lynn (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Us 74/john Moore Rd, Monroe, on 3/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Faulkner, Kriby Donyel
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Faulkner, Kriby Donyel (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 7400-BLK Hidden Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/1/2023 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
|Arrest Date
|03-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], on 01:00, 3/1/2023. Reported: 01:46, 3/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Mills, Marcus Samuel
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2023
|Court Case
|202301372
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Mills, Marcus Samuel (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2023 11:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T