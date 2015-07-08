Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ALEXANDER, MARSHALL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/26/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-02 00:59:00
|Court Case
|22CR013830
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|PHILLIPS, CLINT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/23/1984
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-02 09:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR247419
|Charge Description
|FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
|Bond Amount
|250000
|Name
|BAKER, RODNEY E
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-02 00:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHELTON, AVERY DAMARIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/6/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-02 10:02:00
|Court Case
|23CR238852-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|BLUE, MICHAEL DAVID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/18/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-02 02:13:00
|Court Case
|19CRS052035-1
|Charge Description
|KIDNAPPING – SECOND DEGREE
|Bond Amount
|50000
|Name
|TILLMAN, ANTHONY R
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/19/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-02 12:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount