Below are the Union County arrests for 03-02-2023.
|Name
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2023
|Court Case
|202301338
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Burglary-1St Degree (F), And 3) Interfer Emerg Communication (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Burglary-1st Degree (F), and 3) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), at 700-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2023 04:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Weathers, Luther Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Weathers, Luther Joseph (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 5400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2023 11:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
|Arrest Date
|03-02-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (202301383), at 1100 Burke St/adams St, Monroe, on 3/2/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Ramey, Priscilla Monita
|Arrest Date
|03-02-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ramey, Priscilla Monita (W /F/70) VICTIM of Arson – 2nd Degree (C), at 2300-BLK Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:24, 3/2/2023 and 00:25, 3/2/2023. Reported: 00:25, 3/2/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Garmon, Kimberly Evett
|Arrest Date
|03-02-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Garmon, Kimberly Evett (B /F/41) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 2/25/2023 and 12:05, 3/2/2023. Reported: 12:05, 3/2/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Cabarrus County Jail, Concord, NC, on 3/2/2023 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L