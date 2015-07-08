Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blackmon, Herreka Channell
Arrest Date 03/03/2023
Court Case 202301417
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Blackmon, Herreka Channell (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 22:01.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Abreu, Richiez Wandy
Arrest Date 03/03/2023
Court Case 202301761
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Abreu, Richiez Wandy (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at 1600-BLK Florida St, Gastonia, NC, on 3/3/2023 06:40.
Arresting Officer Pressley, N R

Name Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth
Arrest Date 03/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (Dwi Level-5), M (M),
Description Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (dwi Level-5), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 08:00.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Headrick, David Nicholas
Arrest Date 03/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Headrick, David Nicholas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 09:36.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Ratliff, Kahdie Haleel
Arrest Date 03/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Ratliff, Kahdie Haleel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 10:51.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Jones, Genesis Nasir
Arrest Date 03/03/2023
Court Case 202301407
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Jones, Genesis Nasir (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 11:13.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M