Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blackmon, Herreka Channell
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2023
|Court Case
|202301417
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Blackmon, Herreka Channell (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 22:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Abreu, Richiez Wandy
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2023
|Court Case
|202301761
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Abreu, Richiez Wandy (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at 1600-BLK Florida St, Gastonia, NC, on 3/3/2023 06:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, N R
|Name
|Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (Dwi Level-5), M (M),
|Description
|Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (dwi Level-5), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Headrick, David Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Headrick, David Nicholas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 09:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Ratliff, Kahdie Haleel
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Ratliff, Kahdie Haleel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 10:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Jones, Genesis Nasir
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2023
|Court Case
|202301407
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Jones, Genesis Nasir (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2023 11:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M