Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-04-2023 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|MINCEY, KYRA DEANNA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/11/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-04 03:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR249160
|Charge Description
|ABDUCTION OF CHILDREN
|Bond Amount
|100000
|Name
|DIAZ-ALVAREZ, ARNALDO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/28/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-04 13:35:00
|Court Case
|23CR249311
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|PAPILLION, SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/17/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-04 01:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR249065
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|FLORES, JASON ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/7/1993
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-04 13:31:00
|Court Case
|23CR249325-1
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|POWELL, NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/23/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-04 08:19:00
|Court Case
|22CR714678
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|GARCIA, LUIS FERNANDO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/14/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-04 12:34:00
|Court Case
|22CR008731
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500