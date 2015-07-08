Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Levin, Darian Starr
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2023
|Court Case
|202301434
|Charge
|Possess Heroin Fel (F),
|Description
|Levin, Darian Starr (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 200-BLK N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2023 20:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Pressley, Andrew O`neal
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2023
|Court Case
|202301643
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Pressley, Andrew O`neal (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 1800-BLK Haigler Baucom Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2023 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Veragonzalez, Jesus
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2023
|Court Case
|202301436
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Veragonzalez, Jesus (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2023 20:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Bivens, Lore Antoinette
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2023
|Court Case
|202301791
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Personal Property) (M),
|Description
|Bivens, Lore Antoinette (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Personal Property) (M), at 3000-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2023 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Reeves, Sahib Akim
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 6) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Reeves, Sahib Akim (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at By-pass/stallings Rd Exit, on 3/4/2023 01:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|White, Jessica Mae
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Simple Pss Sched Iv) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Simple Pos Scehd Iv) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Pdp) (M),
|Description
|White, Jessica Mae (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (simple Pss Sched Iv) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (simple Pos Scehd Iv) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (pdp) (M), at 6600-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/4/2023 04:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N