Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Levin, Darian Starr
Arrest Date 03/04/2023
Court Case 202301434
Charge Possess Heroin Fel (F),
Description Levin, Darian Starr (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 200-BLK N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2023 20:26.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Pressley, Andrew O`neal
Arrest Date 03/04/2023
Court Case 202301643
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Pressley, Andrew O`neal (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 1800-BLK Haigler Baucom Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2023 20:30.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Veragonzalez, Jesus
Arrest Date 03/04/2023
Court Case 202301436
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Veragonzalez, Jesus (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2023 20:47.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Bivens, Lore Antoinette
Arrest Date 03/04/2023
Court Case 202301791
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Personal Property) (M),
Description Bivens, Lore Antoinette (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Personal Property) (M), at 3000-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2023 01:00.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Reeves, Sahib Akim
Arrest Date 03/04/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 6) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Reeves, Sahib Akim (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at By-pass/stallings Rd Exit, on 3/4/2023 01:34.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name White, Jessica Mae
Arrest Date 03/04/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Simple Pss Sched Iv) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Simple Pos Scehd Iv) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Pdp) (M),
Description White, Jessica Mae (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (simple Pss Sched Iv) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (simple Pos Scehd Iv) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (pdp) (M), at 6600-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/4/2023 04:54.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N