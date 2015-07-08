Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-05-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JOHNSON, DARRYL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/10/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-05 02:51:00
|Court Case
|23CR249839
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, MARCUS MARCEL
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|3/3/1989
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-05 13:14:00
|Court Case
|22CR325954
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|MARTINEZ, LIBRADO DELABRA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/17/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-05 02:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR249799
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ROSEBORO, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/7/1979
|Height
|6.05
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-05 00:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR230455
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.01
|Name
|MCKELLUM, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/2/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-05 02:06:00
|Court Case
|23CR249504
|Charge Description
|FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|SMITH, JEROME
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/26/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-05 15:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR249989
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0