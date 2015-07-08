Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Meacham, Jason Shane
Arrest Date 03/05/2023
Court Case 202301440
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Meacham, Jason Shane (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 1700-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2023 01:03.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Cooper, Daniel James
Arrest Date 03/05/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Non Impaired), M (M),
Description Cooper, Daniel James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Non Impaired), M (M), at 600-BLK S New Hope Rd Apt 21, Gastonia, NC, on 3/5/2023 21:24.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Wilson, Charles Kelly
Arrest Date 03/05/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Wilson, Charles Kelly (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 3/5/2023 01:23.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Haynes, Louis Benjamin R
Arrest Date 03-05-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Haynes, Louis Benjamin R (B /M/39) Cited on Charge of Handicapped Parking, at 5941 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/5/2023 5:50:25 PM.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Sobal Zapata, Manolo
Arrest Date 03/05/2023
Court Case 202301816
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Sobal Zapata, Manolo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 5200-BLK Concord Hwy/e Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/5/2023 01:27.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Carr, Alex Byron
Arrest Date 03/05/2023
Court Case 202301817
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Move To Furthest Lane (M),
Description Carr, Alex Byron (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Move To Furthest Lane (M), at 5900-BLK Concord Hwy/e Lawyers Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/5/2023 01:51.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L