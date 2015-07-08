Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Meacham, Jason Shane
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2023
|Court Case
|202301440
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Meacham, Jason Shane (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 1700-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2023 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Cooper, Daniel James
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Non Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Cooper, Daniel James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Non Impaired), M (M), at 600-BLK S New Hope Rd Apt 21, Gastonia, NC, on 3/5/2023 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Wilson, Charles Kelly
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Charles Kelly (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 3/5/2023 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Haynes, Louis Benjamin R
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Haynes, Louis Benjamin R (B /M/39) Cited on Charge of Handicapped Parking, at 5941 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/5/2023 5:50:25 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Sobal Zapata, Manolo
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2023
|Court Case
|202301816
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Sobal Zapata, Manolo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 5200-BLK Concord Hwy/e Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/5/2023 01:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Carr, Alex Byron
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2023
|Court Case
|202301817
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Move To Furthest Lane (M),
|Description
|Carr, Alex Byron (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Move To Furthest Lane (M), at 5900-BLK Concord Hwy/e Lawyers Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/5/2023 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L