Description

Meacham, Jason Shane (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 1700-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2023 01:03.