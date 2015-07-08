Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TRIBBLE, PORSHA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/13/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-07 01:15:00
|Court Case
|23CR251138-01
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|OPADELE, AKINGBIWAJU
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/28/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-07 12:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR250841
|Charge Description
|PUBLIC ORDER-FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|MASSALAY, MORRIS SAKOU
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/19/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-07 10:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMALLWOOD, TARON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/19/1987
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-07 14:56:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALVAREZ, KATIRIA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/3/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-07 09:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, DEONTE DARELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/22/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|213
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-07 09:01:00
|Court Case
|23CR251500-1
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|20000