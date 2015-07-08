Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TRIBBLE, PORSHA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/13/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-07 01:15:00
Court Case 23CR251138-01
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 1000

Name OPADELE, AKINGBIWAJU
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/28/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-07 12:00:00
Court Case 23CR250841
Charge Description PUBLIC ORDER-FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 15000

Name MASSALAY, MORRIS SAKOU
Arrest Type
DOB 6/19/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-07 10:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SMALLWOOD, TARON
Arrest Type
DOB 6/19/1987
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-07 14:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALVAREZ, KATIRIA MARIE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/3/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-07 09:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, DEONTE DARELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/22/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 213
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-07 09:01:00
Court Case 23CR251500-1
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 20000