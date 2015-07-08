Description

Tucker, Matthew Adam (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 8400-BLK Flint Ridge Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/7/2023 15:38.