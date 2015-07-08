Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bethea, Andy Milberrie
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2023
|Court Case
|202301498
|Charge
|Open Container (M),
|Description
|Bethea, Andy Milberrie (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Open Container (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2023 15:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Tucker, Matthew Adam
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2023
|Court Case
|202301888
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Tucker, Matthew Adam (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 8400-BLK Flint Ridge Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/7/2023 15:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Gonzalez, Julio Viveros
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi, Civil Revocation), M (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Julio Viveros (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi, Civil Revocation), M (M), at 900-BLK Sioux St, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2023 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Hammond, Veronica Chaketa
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2023
|Court Case
|202301499
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Hammond, Veronica Chaketa (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 200-BLK Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2023 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Walker, Darryl Van
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Walker, Darryl Van (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 4800-BLK Spring Lake Dr Apt B, Charlotte, NC, on 3/7/2023 16:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Gonzalez, Julio
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Julio (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2023 16:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E