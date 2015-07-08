Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SIMMS, KENISHA SHARON
Arrest Type
DOB 5/22/1985
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-08 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR223864-1
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500

Name JACKSON, TANYA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/5/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-08 12:30:00
Court Case 20CR221599
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000

Name GOURDINE, ANTHONY KIRKPATRICK
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/1991
Height 5.07
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-08 00:00:00
Court Case 19CR202120
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 25000

Name AGNEW, LOUIS ORYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/3/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-08 10:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MAYNEZ, CHRISTIAN EZEKIEL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 3/26/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 290
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-08 11:24:00
Court Case 22CR083108-1
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 20000

Name ALEXANDER, TROY CLAYTON
Arrest Type
DOB 12/13/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-08 04:00:00
Court Case 23CR252016-1
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 3000