Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALEXANDER, JAMONTAY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/18/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-09 10:43:00
Court Case 22CR218184-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000

Name BLACK, MARQUAVIUS VONTA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/30/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-09 08:23:00
Court Case 23CR252631-1
Charge Description C/S-SCH II- TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
Bond Amount 100000

Name GUARDADO, ARNOLD JOSE-PAZ
Arrest Type
DOB 3/1/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-09 06:00:00
Court Case 23CR242232-1
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 80000

Name MESCUDI, DOMINGO KEY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/31/1981
Height 6.00
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-09 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR216360
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500

Name SCHAFFER, FRITZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-09 15:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
Bond Amount

Name BRITT, RICKY QUANTRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/27/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-09 13:00:00
Court Case 23CR253048
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000