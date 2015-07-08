Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Conley, Dylan Leonard
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2023
|Court Case
|202100925
|Charge
|Death By Distribution (F),
|Description
|Conley, Dylan Leonard (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Death By Distribution (F), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/9/2023 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, J L
|Name
|Mcclam, Levi Gary
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2023
|Court Case
|202301545
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mcclam, Levi Gary (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2023 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Burglary-1St Degree (F), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Burglary-1st Degree (F), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at Food Lion Marshville, Marshville, NC, on 3/9/2023 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Simpson, Tommy Gene
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2023
|Court Case
|202301555
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Tommy Gene (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2023 19:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Webb, Regina Easley
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi, Dwlr Non Impaired) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi, Dwlr Non Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Webb, Regina Easley (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi, Dwlr Non Impaired) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi, Dwlr Non Impaired) (M), at 4500-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/9/2023 21:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2023
|Court Case
|202301558
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2023 21:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B