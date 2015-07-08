Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Conley, Dylan Leonard
Arrest Date 03/09/2023
Court Case 202100925
Charge Death By Distribution (F),
Description Conley, Dylan Leonard (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Death By Distribution (F), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/9/2023 14:42.
Arresting Officer Smith, J L

Name Mcclam, Levi Gary
Arrest Date 03/09/2023
Court Case 202301545
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Mcclam, Levi Gary (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2023 16:14.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
Arrest Date 03/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Burglary-1St Degree (F), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Burglary-1st Degree (F), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at Food Lion Marshville, Marshville, NC, on 3/9/2023 16:15.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Simpson, Tommy Gene
Arrest Date 03/09/2023
Court Case 202301555
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Simpson, Tommy Gene (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2023 19:49.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Webb, Regina Easley
Arrest Date 03/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi, Dwlr Non Impaired) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi, Dwlr Non Impaired) (M),
Description Webb, Regina Easley (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi, Dwlr Non Impaired) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi, Dwlr Non Impaired) (M), at 4500-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/9/2023 21:46.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer
Arrest Date 03/09/2023
Court Case 202301558
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2023 21:47.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B