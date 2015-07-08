Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-10-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS A1
|DOB
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-10 20:27:46
|Court Case
|20CR240834
|Charge Description
|BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|FURBUSH, CHANSON JARED
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/16/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-10 09:35:00
|Court Case
|23CR209166
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|KIRKPATRICK, KYAHJAY SJ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/19/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-10 09:35:00
|Court Case
|23CR254094-1
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|SMITH, HALIT RONALD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/19/2003
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-10 11:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS363619-1
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED ROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPO
|Bond Amount
|100000
|Name
|CHANNER, JOYCE SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/28/1996
|Height
|5.08
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-10 00:00:00
|Court Case
|18CR209174-01
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|100000
|Name
|NATT, MIA TYREE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/25/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-10 12:42:00
|Court Case
|23CR246452-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000