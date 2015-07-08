Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-10-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FURBUSH, CHANSON JARED
Arrest Type
DOB 6/16/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-10 09:35:00
Court Case 23CR209166
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 0

Name KIRKPATRICK, KYAHJAY SJ
Arrest Type
DOB 2/19/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-10 09:35:00
Court Case 23CR254094-1
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1500

Name SMITH, HALIT RONALD
Arrest Type
DOB 7/19/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-10 11:00:00
Court Case 22CRS363619-1
Charge Description ATTEMPTED ROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPO
Bond Amount 100000

Name CHANNER, JOYCE SCOTT
Arrest Type
DOB 9/28/1996
Height 5.08
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-10 00:00:00
Court Case 18CR209174-01
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 100000

Name NATT, MIA TYREE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/25/1995
Height 5.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-10 12:42:00
Court Case 23CR246452-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000