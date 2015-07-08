Below are the Union County arrests for 03-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maldonado, Angel
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Maldonado, Angel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Carmen-torres, Carlos Alberto
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2023
|Court Case
|202301577
|Charge
|Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Carmen-torres, Carlos Alberto (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2023 21:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Urrutia, Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2023
|Court Case
|202301577
|Charge
|Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Urrutia, Emmanuel (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2023 21:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Barrett, Irvy Nadene
|Arrest Date
|03-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barrett, Irvy Nadene (B /F/58) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Registration Warning, at Us 74/, on 3/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Abraham, Anthony Shakim
|Arrest Date
|03-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Abraham, Anthony Shakim (B /M/30) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/john Moore Rd, Monroe, on 3/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Pressley, Ashley Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pressley, Ashley Nicole (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Registration Warning, at Us 74/, on 3/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B