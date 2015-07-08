Below are the Union County arrests for 03-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Maldonado, Angel
Arrest Date 03/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Maldonado, Angel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Carmen-torres, Carlos Alberto
Arrest Date 03/10/2023
Court Case 202301577
Charge Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Carmen-torres, Carlos Alberto (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2023 21:05.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Urrutia, Emmanuel
Arrest Date 03/10/2023
Court Case 202301577
Charge Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Urrutia, Emmanuel (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2023 21:08.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Barrett, Irvy Nadene
Arrest Date 03-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Barrett, Irvy Nadene (B /F/58) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Registration Warning, at Us 74/, on 3/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Abraham, Anthony Shakim
Arrest Date 03-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Abraham, Anthony Shakim (B /M/30) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/john Moore Rd, Monroe, on 3/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Pressley, Ashley Nicole
Arrest Date 03-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Pressley, Ashley Nicole (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Registration Warning, at Us 74/, on 3/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B