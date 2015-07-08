Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tadlock, Leejon Camron
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2023
|Court Case
|202301994
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Tadlock, Leejon Camron (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5800-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/11/2023 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Huey, Chasity
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2023
|Court Case
|202301586
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Huey, Chasity (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK Boyte St/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2023 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Raley, Jeffone Dontae
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Raley, Jeffone Dontae (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at U Turn E Mcrorie Rd/mcrorie Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2023 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Funderburk, Pamela Annette
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2023
|Court Case
|202301589
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Pamela Annette (W /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2023 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Ruiz, Adan Munoz
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2023
|Court Case
|202302002
|Charge
|1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Ruiz, Adan Munoz (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 3600-BLK Melrose Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/11/2023 17:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Price, Victoria Jacqueline
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 7) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Price, Victoria Jacqueline (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 7) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at Us 74/fowler Secrest Rd, on 3/11/2023 02:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I