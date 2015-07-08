Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tadlock, Leejon Camron
Arrest Date 03/11/2023
Court Case 202301994
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Tadlock, Leejon Camron (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5800-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/11/2023 09:45.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Huey, Chasity
Arrest Date 03/11/2023
Court Case 202301586
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Huey, Chasity (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK Boyte St/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2023 12:34.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Raley, Jeffone Dontae
Arrest Date 03/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, F (F),
Description Raley, Jeffone Dontae (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at U Turn E Mcrorie Rd/mcrorie Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2023 14:57.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Funderburk, Pamela Annette
Arrest Date 03/11/2023
Court Case 202301589
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Funderburk, Pamela Annette (W /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2023 17:27.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Ruiz, Adan Munoz
Arrest Date 03/11/2023
Court Case 202302002
Charge 1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Ruiz, Adan Munoz (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 3600-BLK Melrose Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/11/2023 17:28.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Price, Victoria Jacqueline
Arrest Date 03/11/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 7) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Price, Victoria Jacqueline (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 7) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at Us 74/fowler Secrest Rd, on 3/11/2023 02:25.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I