Ruiz, Adan Munoz (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 3600-BLK Melrose Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/11/2023 17:28.