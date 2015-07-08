Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-12-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MANUS, VIRGIL MARSHEL
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-12 03:53:00
Court Case 23CR255431-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 3000

Name MCBRIDE, TERENCE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 3
DOB 1/27/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-12 06:33:00
Court Case 23CR255418
Charge Description OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST
Bond Amount 0

Name MOORE, JACOB EVERETT
Arrest Type
DOB 9/18/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-12 03:53:00
Court Case 23CR255389-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name SHERER, JULIUS A
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 10/10/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-12 03:10:00
Court Case 23CR255385
Charge Description COMMERCIAL DWI >=.04
Bond Amount 1500

Name SMITH, BRANDON LEE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/9/1981
Height 6.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-12 01:30:00
Court Case 23CR255365-01
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500

Name STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
Arrest Type
DOB 12/28/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-12 07:00:00
Court Case 23CR255421
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500