Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hartis, David Vern
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2023
|Court Case
|202301594
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Hartis, David Vern (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1600-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2023 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Stewart-tine, Jalen Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
|Description
|Stewart-tine, Jalen Michael (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at Us74/stallings Rd, on 3/12/2023 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Chaves, Abimael Jimenez
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2023
|Court Case
|202301595
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Chaves, Abimael Jimenez (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2023 04:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Branch, Penny Charisse
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Branch, Penny Charisse (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 700-BLK N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/12/2023 05:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Davis, Rajum Dion
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Davis, Rajum Dion (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2023 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Van Buskirk, Bret Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Van Buskirk, Bret Michael (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 3/12/2023 13:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L