Description

Stewart-tine, Jalen Michael (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at Us74/stallings Rd, on 3/12/2023 00:50.