Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hartis, David Vern
Arrest Date 03/12/2023
Court Case 202301594
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Hartis, David Vern (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1600-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2023 00:10.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Stewart-tine, Jalen Michael
Arrest Date 03/12/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
Description Stewart-tine, Jalen Michael (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at Us74/stallings Rd, on 3/12/2023 00:50.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Chaves, Abimael Jimenez
Arrest Date 03/12/2023
Court Case 202301595
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Chaves, Abimael Jimenez (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2023 04:06.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Branch, Penny Charisse
Arrest Date 03/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Branch, Penny Charisse (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 700-BLK N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/12/2023 05:15.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Davis, Rajum Dion
Arrest Date 03/12/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
Description Davis, Rajum Dion (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2023 12:50.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Van Buskirk, Bret Michael
Arrest Date 03/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Van Buskirk, Bret Michael (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 3/12/2023 13:15.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L