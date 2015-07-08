Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-13-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HALL, JOANNE KAY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/4/1965
Height 5.06
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-13 00:00:00
Court Case 21CR218115
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 5000

Name MEADERS, CLAYVONNYA CHERISE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 3
DOB 5/29/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-13 10:00:00
Court Case 23CR256057
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
Bond Amount 1500

Name STAFFORD, JAMIL RASHA
Arrest Type
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-13 14:35:00
Court Case 23CR256316-1
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name JETER, TRAJAR LATRON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS A1
DOB 8/4/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-13 04:58:00
Court Case 22CR307670
Charge Description BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
Bond Amount 1000

Name BROWN, TORRI
Arrest Type
DOB 6/11/2003
Height 5.07
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-13 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR219486
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2000

Name
Arrest Type
DOB
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-13 23:28:00
Court Case 20CVD9899
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount 2500