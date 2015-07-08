Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-13-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HALL, JOANNE KAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/4/1965
|Height
|5.06
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-13 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CR218115
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|MEADERS, CLAYVONNYA CHERISE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 3
|DOB
|5/29/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-13 10:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR256057
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|STAFFORD, JAMIL RASHA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/20/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-13 14:35:00
|Court Case
|23CR256316-1
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JETER, TRAJAR LATRON
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS A1
|DOB
|8/4/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-13 04:58:00
|Court Case
|22CR307670
|Charge Description
|BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|BROWN, TORRI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/11/2003
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-13 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR219486
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-13 23:28:00
|Court Case
|20CVD9899
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|2500