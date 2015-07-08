Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tadlock, Timothy Rayvaughn
Arrest Date 03/13/2023
Court Case 202302052
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Tadlock, Timothy Rayvaughn (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Woodland Dr, Polkton, NC, on 3/13/2023 19:18.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Gardner, Stephen Andrew
Arrest Date 03/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Gardner, Stephen Andrew (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mclemore, J K

Name Lofton, Dantae
Arrest Date 03/13/2023
Court Case 202300210
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Affray (M),
Description Lofton, Dantae (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Affray (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/13/2023 21:46.
Arresting Officer Pham, T L

Name Turner, Alfonza Terrance
Arrest Date 03/13/2023
Court Case 202302060
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Turner, Alfonza Terrance (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2023 22:45.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name Clawson, Tracy Cress
Arrest Date 03/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Clawson, Tracy Cress (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7300-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/13/2023 23:13.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Rosario-nicodemo, Willy Jose
Arrest Date 03/13/2023
Court Case 202300077
Charge 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 13) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 14) Larceny-Felony (F), 15) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 16) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-Felony (F), 17) Larceny Of A Firearm (F), 18) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 18) Larceny-Felony (F), 19) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 20) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 21) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 21) Larceny-Felony (F), 22) Injury To Real Property (M), 23) Injury To Personal Property (M), 24) Injury To Personal Property (M), 25) Injury To Personal Property (M), 26) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 30) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Rosario-nicodemo, Willy Jose (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 13) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 14) Larceny-felony (F), 15) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 16) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-felony (F), 17) Larceny Of A Firearm (F), 18) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 18) Larceny-felony (F), 19) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 20) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 21) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 21) Larceny-felony (F), 22) Injury To Real Property (M), 23) Injury To Personal Property (M), 24) Injury To Personal Property (M), 25) Injury To Personal Property (M), 26) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 30) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), at 100-BLK High School Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2023 03:55.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E