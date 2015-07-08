Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CASTRO, ADAN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/16/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-14 10:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SALAZAR, FRANCISCO
Arrest Type
DOB 12/14/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-14 14:25:00
Court Case 23CR237779
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name FERNANDEZ, MERCEDES
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS I
DOB 12/4/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-14 09:55:00
Court Case 23CR256669
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
Bond Amount 25000

Name SMITH, JOHNNY LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/29/1974
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-14 14:05:00
Court Case 23CR231278
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 2000

Name GARRIS, DONTE ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-14 10:17:00
Court Case 17CR247402
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name CULP, ANISHKA LYNERRA
Arrest Type
DOB 8/4/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-14 12:47:00
Court Case 23CR256544
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0