Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CASTRO, ADAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/16/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-14 10:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SALAZAR, FRANCISCO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/14/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-14 14:25:00
|Court Case
|23CR237779
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|FERNANDEZ, MERCEDES
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS I
|DOB
|12/4/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-14 09:55:00
|Court Case
|23CR256669
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
|Bond Amount
|25000
|Name
|SMITH, JOHNNY LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/29/1974
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-14 14:05:00
|Court Case
|23CR231278
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|GARRIS, DONTE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/2/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-14 10:17:00
|Court Case
|17CR247402
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CULP, ANISHKA LYNERRA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/4/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-14 12:47:00
|Court Case
|23CR256544
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0