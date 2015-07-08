Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Boudreau, Kristin
Arrest Date 03/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Boudreau, Kristin (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2600-BLK Long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2023 12:07.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Newberry, Rochelle Lenore
Arrest Date 03/14/2023
Court Case 202301644
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Newberry, Rochelle Lenore (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7200-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2023 21:57.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 03-14-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:47, 3/14/2023 and 10:48, 3/14/2023. Reported: 10:48, 3/14/2023.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Polk, Malik Lamar
Arrest Date 03/14/2023
Court Case 202301635
Charge Open Container Alcohol Viol (M),
Description Polk, Malik Lamar (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2023 13:54.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Borges, Jonathan Peter
Arrest Date 03/14/2023
Court Case 202302101
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Borges, Jonathan Peter (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7500-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 3/14/2023 23:02.
Arresting Officer Price, J E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 03-14-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:52, 3/14/2023 and 10:53, 3/14/2023. Reported: 10:53, 3/14/2023.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B