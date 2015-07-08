Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Boudreau, Kristin
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Boudreau, Kristin (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2600-BLK Long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2023 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Newberry, Rochelle Lenore
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2023
|Court Case
|202301644
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Newberry, Rochelle Lenore (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7200-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2023 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:47, 3/14/2023 and 10:48, 3/14/2023. Reported: 10:48, 3/14/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Polk, Malik Lamar
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2023
|Court Case
|202301635
|Charge
|Open Container Alcohol Viol (M),
|Description
|Polk, Malik Lamar (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2023 13:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Borges, Jonathan Peter
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2023
|Court Case
|202302101
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Borges, Jonathan Peter (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7500-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 3/14/2023 23:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:52, 3/14/2023 and 10:53, 3/14/2023. Reported: 10:53, 3/14/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B