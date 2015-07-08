Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-15-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HILL, RASHAWN R
Arrest Type
DOB 8/8/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-15 11:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NUNEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Arrest Type
DOB 6/6/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-15 10:08:00
Court Case 21CR060783
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name TAYLOR, JAMES ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 6/29/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-15 09:08:00
Court Case 23CR257515
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 10000

Name MCNEALY, SHEROD HARRINGTON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/20/1984
Height 6.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-15 10:10:00
Court Case 23CR248072
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name HENDERSON, KEIONDRE DESEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/12/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-15 13:30:00
Court Case 21CR222360
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 10000

Name CULBREATH, CLARK THOMPSON
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-15 00:20:00
Court Case 23CR257362
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 1000