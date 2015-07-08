Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|03-15-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:57, 3/15/2023 and 01:58, 3/15/2023. Reported: 01:58, 3/15/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Hinson, Jonathan
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2023
|Court Case
|202302103
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Jonathan (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Us 74/ Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 02:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 07:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Burns, D H
|Name
|Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Wall, Cedric Marcell
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Hollifield, Joseph William
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 17:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Carpenter, K M