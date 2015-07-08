Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 03-15-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:57, 3/15/2023 and 01:58, 3/15/2023. Reported: 01:58, 3/15/2023.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Hinson, Jonathan
Arrest Date 03/15/2023
Court Case 202302103
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hinson, Jonathan (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Us 74/ Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 02:13.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 03/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 07:21.
Arresting Officer Burns, D H

Name Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn
Arrest Date 03/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 13:18.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Wall, Cedric Marcell
Arrest Date 03/15/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 13:30.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Hollifield, Joseph William
Arrest Date 03/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2023 17:03.
Arresting Officer Carpenter, K M