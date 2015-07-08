Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-16-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SOLIS, ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/4/1989
|Height
|4.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-16 00:26:00
|Court Case
|21CRS051262
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|BANKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/7/1978
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-16 11:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR711893
|Charge Description
|CON MTBV/UN-WN OFF-PREM PERMIT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|BEASLEY, NICHQUOLAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/16/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-16 03:55:00
|Court Case
|23CR258241
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|JONES, RAY ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|INFRACTION
|DOB
|4/18/1977
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-16 11:50:00
|Court Case
|21CR000407-01
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
|Bond Amount
|253
|Name
|COAN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/21/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-16 06:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RIX, JUSTIN DUANE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
|DOB
|1/27/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-16 11:50:00
|Court Case
|22CR701554-01
|Charge Description
|POSS/DISP ALT/FICT/REVD DR LIC
|Bond Amount
|1000