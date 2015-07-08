Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-16-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SOLIS, ANGEL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/4/1989
Height 4.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-16 00:26:00
Court Case 21CRS051262
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 5000

Name BANKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/7/1978
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-16 11:00:00
Court Case 22CR711893
Charge Description CON MTBV/UN-WN OFF-PREM PERMIT
Bond Amount 500

Name BEASLEY, NICHQUOLAS
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-16 03:55:00
Court Case 23CR258241
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name JONES, RAY ANTHONY
Arrest Type INFRACTION
DOB 4/18/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-16 11:50:00
Court Case 21CR000407-01
Charge Description FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER  
Bond Amount 253

Name COAN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/21/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-16 06:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RIX, JUSTIN DUANE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 1/27/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-16 11:50:00
Court Case 22CR701554-01
Charge Description POSS/DISP ALT/FICT/REVD DR LIC
Bond Amount 1000