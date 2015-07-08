Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lebedchik, Edward Jason
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2023
|Court Case
|202302158
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lebedchik, Edward Jason (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2700-BLK Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/16/2023 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Pressley, Noah Austin
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Pressley, Noah Austin (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2023 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Schutt, Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Hit & Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), And 6) False Report To Police Station (M),
|Description
|Schutt, Mitchell (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Hit & Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), and 6) False Report To Police Station (M), at Lawyers Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/16/2023 18:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1400-BLK Jack Davis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2023 20:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Hernandez, Alberto Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2023
|Court Case
|202301698
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Alberto Sanchez (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK Harvest Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2023 22:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Stegall, Brady Lynn
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Stegall, Brady Lynn (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 6800-BLK Alexander Farm Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2023 01:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J