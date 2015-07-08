Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lebedchik, Edward Jason
Arrest Date 03/16/2023
Court Case 202302158
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lebedchik, Edward Jason (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2700-BLK Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/16/2023 16:40.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Pressley, Noah Austin
Arrest Date 03/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Pressley, Noah Austin (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2023 17:57.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Schutt, Mitchell
Arrest Date 03/16/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Hit & Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), And 6) False Report To Police Station (M),
Description Schutt, Mitchell (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Hit & Run Leave Scene Property Damage (M), and 6) False Report To Police Station (M), at Lawyers Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/16/2023 18:39.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth
Arrest Date 03/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1400-BLK Jack Davis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2023 20:44.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Hernandez, Alberto Sanchez
Arrest Date 03/16/2023
Court Case 202301698
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hernandez, Alberto Sanchez (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK Harvest Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2023 22:56.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Stegall, Brady Lynn
Arrest Date 03/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Stegall, Brady Lynn (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 6800-BLK Alexander Farm Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2023 01:05.
Arresting Officer Love, J