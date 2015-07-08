Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOLLOPETER, WHITNEY PLEASANTS
Arrest Type
DOB 3/10/1992
Height 5.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-17 04:21:00
Court Case 23CR249619-1
Charge Description HARASSING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount

Name EDWARDS, MARCUS
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-17 14:55:00
Court Case 22CRS220109
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 302000

Name WIGFALL, JAMES DUPREE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/21/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-17 05:07:00
Court Case 23CR259011-1
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE 
Bond Amount 10000

Name CURRY, NICOLE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/16/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-17 04:06:00
Court Case 23CR259016
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000

Name PATE, SEAN MARQUIS
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 7/15/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-17 06:30:00
Court Case 21CR053825
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500

Name ROGERS, GABRIELLE ELIZABETH
Arrest Type
DOB 2/13/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-17 08:40:00
Court Case 20CRS051942
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 20000