Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLLOPETER, WHITNEY PLEASANTS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/10/1992
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-17 04:21:00
|Court Case
|23CR249619-1
|Charge Description
|HARASSING PHONE CALL
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EDWARDS, MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/4/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-17 14:55:00
|Court Case
|22CRS220109
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|302000
|Name
|WIGFALL, JAMES DUPREE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/21/1980
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-17 05:07:00
|Court Case
|23CR259011-1
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|CURRY, NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/16/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-17 04:06:00
|Court Case
|23CR259016
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|PATE, SEAN MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|7/15/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-17 06:30:00
|Court Case
|21CR053825
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|ROGERS, GABRIELLE ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/13/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-17 08:40:00
|Court Case
|20CRS051942
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|20000