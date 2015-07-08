Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Albertson, Jonathan Alan
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (F),
|Description
|Albertson, Jonathan Alan (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Valladares Sanchez, Misael
|Arrest Date
|03-17-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Valladares Sanchez, Misael (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at 1099 Elm St/deese St, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2023 4:44:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Mcfadden, Christian Dquan
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Mcfadden, Christian Dquan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|03-17-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:37, 3/17/2023 and 00:38, 3/17/2023. Reported: 00:38, 3/17/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Pate, Andrew Edwin
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Pate, Andrew Edwin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Anderson, Travis Matthew
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Travis Matthew (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3200-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/17/2023 11:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L