Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Albertson, Jonathan Alan
Arrest Date 03/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (F),
Description Albertson, Jonathan Alan (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Valladares Sanchez, Misael
Arrest Date 03-17-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Valladares Sanchez, Misael (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at 1099 Elm St/deese St, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2023 4:44:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Mcfadden, Christian Dquan
Arrest Date 03/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Mcfadden, Christian Dquan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 03-17-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:37, 3/17/2023 and 00:38, 3/17/2023. Reported: 00:38, 3/17/2023.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Pate, Andrew Edwin
Arrest Date 03/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Pate, Andrew Edwin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Anderson, Travis Matthew
Arrest Date 03/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Anderson, Travis Matthew (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3200-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/17/2023 11:12.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L