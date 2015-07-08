Below are the Union County arrests for 03-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walker, Malik Andrea
Arrest Date 03/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Walker, Malik Andrea (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2023 08:12.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Riley, Andrew Thomas
Arrest Date 03/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M),
Description Riley, Andrew Thomas (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2023 23:20.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Rollins, Drake Donovan
Arrest Date 03/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Rollins, Drake Donovan (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at S Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 3/18/2023 10:09.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Patterson, Graham Anthony
Arrest Date 03/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Patterson, Graham Anthony (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2023 10:43.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Thompson, Marquis T
Arrest Date 03/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Thompson, Marquis T (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2023 13:18.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Wickman, Shirley Nichols
Arrest Date 03/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Wickman, Shirley Nichols (W /F/69) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6100-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2023 14:41.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T