Below are the Union County arrests for 03-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Castaneiras-jenner, Humberto
Arrest Date 03/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Castaneiras-jenner, Humberto (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 3/19/2023 05:17.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Hernandez-quevedo, Pamela
Arrest Date 03/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hernandez-quevedo, Pamela (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 3/19/2023 05:23.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Brown, Justin Terrell
Arrest Date 03/19/2023
Court Case 202301257
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Brown, Justin Terrell (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 3000-BLK Waycross Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2023 11:59.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Rushing, Jeremy Walter
Arrest Date 03/19/2023
Court Case 202302224
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 7600-BLK Tesh Rd, Fairview, NC, on 3/19/2023 12:06.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Furey, David Joseph
Arrest Date 03/19/2023
Court Case 202301763
Charge Fugitive, F (F),
Description Furey, David Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2023 13:04.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Mcclam, Anntrealynn Patrelle
Arrest Date 03/19/2023
Court Case 202301764
Charge Awdw W/ Knife (M),
Description Mcclam, Anntrealynn Patrelle (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 600-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2023 13:33.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A