Description

Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 7600-BLK Tesh Rd, Fairview, NC, on 3/19/2023 12:06.