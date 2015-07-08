Below are the Union County arrests for 03-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Castaneiras-jenner, Humberto
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Castaneiras-jenner, Humberto (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 3/19/2023 05:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Hernandez-quevedo, Pamela
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-quevedo, Pamela (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 3/19/2023 05:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Brown, Justin Terrell
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2023
|Court Case
|202301257
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Brown, Justin Terrell (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 3000-BLK Waycross Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2023 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2023
|Court Case
|202302224
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 7600-BLK Tesh Rd, Fairview, NC, on 3/19/2023 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Furey, David Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2023
|Court Case
|202301763
|Charge
|Fugitive, F (F),
|Description
|Furey, David Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2023 13:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Mcclam, Anntrealynn Patrelle
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2023
|Court Case
|202301764
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Knife (M),
|Description
|Mcclam, Anntrealynn Patrelle (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 600-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2023 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A