Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-20-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROSEBORO, SHEA ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/7/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-20 15:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOWELL, KATRAVIOUS RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/1/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-20 16:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EVANS, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-20 17:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BELK, TYREE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/15/1989
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-20 10:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HANSON, DANEON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/12/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-20 10:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, JERRI MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/3/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-20 11:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount