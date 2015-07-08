Below are the Union County arrests for 03-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Amanda Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2023
|Court Case
|202301383
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Amanda Lee (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/20/2023 20:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T R
|Name
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2023
|Court Case
|202301383
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/20/2023 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Ervin, Tamara
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle), F (F),
|Description
|Ervin, Tamara (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2023 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Mckinney, Lindsey Rose
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Lindsey Rose (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 3/20/2023 01:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Saleh, Ala Mohsen A
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2023
|Court Case
|202301784
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Saleh, Ala Mohsen A (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Communicating Threats (M), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2023 05:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Haney, Charles William
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Breaking And Or Entering), F (F),
|Description
|Haney, Charles William (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking And Or Entering), F (F), at 100-BLK Legeng Rd, Lumberton, NC, on 3/20/2023 06:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E