Below are the Union County arrests for 03-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Amanda Lee
Arrest Date 03/20/2023
Court Case 202301383
Charge Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Griffin, Amanda Lee (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/20/2023 20:42.
Arresting Officer Mills, T R

Name Kisiah, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 03/20/2023
Court Case 202301383
Charge Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/20/2023 21:00.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Ervin, Tamara
Arrest Date 03/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle), F (F),
Description Ervin, Tamara (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2023 00:50.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Mckinney, Lindsey Rose
Arrest Date 03/20/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M),
Description Mckinney, Lindsey Rose (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 3/20/2023 01:43.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Saleh, Ala Mohsen A
Arrest Date 03/20/2023
Court Case 202301784
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Saleh, Ala Mohsen A (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Communicating Threats (M), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2023 05:01.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Haney, Charles William
Arrest Date 03/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Breaking And Or Entering), F (F),
Description Haney, Charles William (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking And Or Entering), F (F), at 100-BLK Legeng Rd, Lumberton, NC, on 3/20/2023 06:15.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E