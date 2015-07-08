Below are the Union County arrests for 03-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Aguilar-martinez, Jose Martin
Arrest Date 03/21/2023
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Aguilar-martinez, Jose Martin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2023 15:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Thomas, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 03/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2023 10:48.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Curtis, Paul Steffon
Arrest Date 03/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Curtis, Paul Steffon (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 3/21/2023 15:27.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Bullock, Jamarr Deshaun
Arrest Date 03/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz.), (M),
Description Bullock, Jamarr Deshaun (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz.), (M), at 4400-BLK Wills Way, Charlotte, NC, on 3/21/2023 11:01.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Velazquez, Irvin
Arrest Date 03/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 6) Felony Conspiracy (F), And 7) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Velazquez, Irvin (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 6) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 7) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2023 16:00.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Ott, Robert David
Arrest Date 03/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Ott, Robert David (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2023 12:25.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L