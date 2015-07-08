Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Name
|Valin, Joseph Stephen
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2023
|Court Case
|202301876
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Valin, Joseph Stephen (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2023 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Name
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2023
|Court Case
|202301878
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 800-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2023 22:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Helms, Samuel Justin
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 7) Give, Lend, Borrow Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 7) Give, Lend, Borrow Registration Plate (M), at 100-BLK Davidson Dr, Asheville, NC, on 3/22/2023 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Mathis, Joseph Tylor
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (First Degree Trespass) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny Misdemeanor) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking And Entering) (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), And 5) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Mathis, Joseph Tylor (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (first Degree Trespass) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny Misdemeanor) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking And Entering) (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), and 5) Probation Violation (M), at 4600-BLK Morning Wood Drive, Matthews, NC, on 3/22/2023 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V