Name Helms, Samuel Justin
Arrest Date 03/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 100-BLK Davidson Dr, Asheville, NC, on 3/22/2023 13:11.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Valin, Joseph Stephen
Arrest Date 03/22/2023
Court Case 202301876
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Valin, Joseph Stephen (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2023 21:44.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
Arrest Date 03/22/2023
Court Case 202301878
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 800-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2023 22:18.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Helms, Samuel Justin
Arrest Date 03/22/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 7) Give, Lend, Borrow Registration Plate (M),
Description Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 7) Give, Lend, Borrow Registration Plate (M), at 100-BLK Davidson Dr, Asheville, NC, on 3/22/2023 13:11.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Mathis, Joseph Tylor
Arrest Date 03/22/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (First Degree Trespass) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny Misdemeanor) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking And Entering) (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), And 5) Probation Violation (M),
Description Mathis, Joseph Tylor (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (first Degree Trespass) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny Misdemeanor) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking And Entering) (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), and 5) Probation Violation (M), at 4600-BLK Morning Wood Drive, Matthews, NC, on 3/22/2023 22:45.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V