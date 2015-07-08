Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-23-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLACKWELL, CEDRIC MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/12/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-23 10:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MBOOB, SHEKHTIJAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/26/1970
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|174
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-23 13:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCORKLE, JAMIE SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/4/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-23 04:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount