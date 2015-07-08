Below are the Union County arrests for 03-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lindsey, John Travis
|Arrest Date
|03-23-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lindsey, John Travis (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev (202300248), at Idlewild Road/i485, Stallings, on 3/23/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Davidson, John Authur
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Assault On Female (M), And 5) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Davidson, John Authur (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Assault On Female (M), and 5) Communicating Threats (M), at Anson County Jail, Wadesboro, NC, on 3/23/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Oxendine, Steven Jason
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Steven Jason (I /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6300-BLK Scott Long Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/23/2023 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Greene, Benjamin David
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Greene, Benjamin David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Planters Trace Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/23/2023 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Prejean, Dolan Keith
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Poss Stolen Mv) (F),
|Description
|Prejean, Dolan Keith (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (poss Stolen Mv) (F), at 300-BLK Ferrell Lane, Halifax, NC, on 3/23/2023 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Brauda, T R
|Name
|Camp, Tony Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2023
|Court Case
|202301888
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Camp, Tony Lee (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2023 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L