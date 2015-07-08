Below are the Union County arrests for 03-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lindsey, John Travis
Arrest Date 03-23-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Lindsey, John Travis (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev (202300248), at Idlewild Road/i485, Stallings, on 3/23/2023.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Davidson, John Authur
Arrest Date 03/23/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Assault On Female (M), And 5) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Davidson, John Authur (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Assault On Female (M), and 5) Communicating Threats (M), at Anson County Jail, Wadesboro, NC, on 3/23/2023 12:30.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Oxendine, Steven Jason
Arrest Date 03/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Oxendine, Steven Jason (I /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6300-BLK Scott Long Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/23/2023 12:34.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Greene, Benjamin David
Arrest Date 03/23/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Greene, Benjamin David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Planters Trace Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/23/2023 12:50.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Prejean, Dolan Keith
Arrest Date 03/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Poss Stolen Mv) (F),
Description Prejean, Dolan Keith (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (poss Stolen Mv) (F), at 300-BLK Ferrell Lane, Halifax, NC, on 3/23/2023 14:30.
Arresting Officer Brauda, T R

Name Camp, Tony Lee
Arrest Date 03/23/2023
Court Case 202301888
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Camp, Tony Lee (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2023 14:46.
Arresting Officer Bower, L