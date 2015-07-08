Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-24-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARCIA, JORGE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/15/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-24 09:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name AGUILAR-MARTINEZ, JOSE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/22/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 184
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-24 11:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SEEGARS, RAMONDEZ LASHEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-24 13:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, JOE NATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/5/1968
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-24 16:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount