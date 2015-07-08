Below are the Union County arrests for 03-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Watkins, Joshua Graham
Arrest Date 03/24/2023
Court Case 202301918
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Watkins, Joshua Graham (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 15:58.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Camp, Tony Lee
Arrest Date 03/24/2023
Court Case 202301919
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Camp, Tony Lee (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 16:35.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Allen, Kenneth Lee
Arrest Date 03/24/2023
Court Case 202301919
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Allen, Kenneth Lee (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 700-BLK Seymour St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 16:49.
Arresting Officer Shoultes, C A

Name Aguirre, Maria Angeles
Arrest Date 03/24/2023
Court Case 202301925
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Aguirre, Maria Angeles (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 1500-BLK Dover St, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 19:17.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Ivey, Jalen Jaquay
Arrest Date 03/24/2023
Court Case 202300230
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 5) No Operators License (M),
Description Ivey, Jalen Jaquay (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 8700-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/24/2023 20:35.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Brown, Demmari Adrion
Arrest Date 03/24/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fta-1- (Simple Assault) (M) And 2) Fta-1- (Second Degree Trespass) (M),
Description Brown, Demmari Adrion (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta-1- (simple Assault) (M) and 2) Fta-1- (second Degree Trespass) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 21:26.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E