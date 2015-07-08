Below are the Union County arrests for 03-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Watkins, Joshua Graham
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2023
|Court Case
|202301918
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Watkins, Joshua Graham (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 15:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Camp, Tony Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2023
|Court Case
|202301919
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Camp, Tony Lee (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 16:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Allen, Kenneth Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2023
|Court Case
|202301919
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Allen, Kenneth Lee (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 700-BLK Seymour St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Shoultes, C A
|Name
|Aguirre, Maria Angeles
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2023
|Court Case
|202301925
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Aguirre, Maria Angeles (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 1500-BLK Dover St, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 19:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ivey, Jalen Jaquay
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2023
|Court Case
|202300230
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 5) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Jalen Jaquay (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 8700-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/24/2023 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Brown, Demmari Adrion
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fta-1- (Simple Assault) (M) And 2) Fta-1- (Second Degree Trespass) (M),
|Description
|Brown, Demmari Adrion (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta-1- (simple Assault) (M) and 2) Fta-1- (second Degree Trespass) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2023 21:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E