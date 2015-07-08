Below are the Union County arrests for 03-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mullis, Richard Dean
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3600-BLK Old Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2023 08:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Edmondson, J S
|Name
|Rorie, Patricia Marsh
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi/Drink Beer/Wine Whil Dr), M (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Patricia Marsh (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi/drink Beer/wine Whil Dr), M (M), at 200-BLK Green St, Marshville, NC, on 3/25/2023 09:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Helms, Juston Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2023
|Court Case
|202301939
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Helms, Juston Wayne (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1200-BLK Stevens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2023 12:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Cox, Tabitha Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2023
|Court Case
|202301944
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Cox, Tabitha Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2023 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2023
|Court Case
|202301945
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2023 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Russell, Terry Marie
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2023
|Court Case
|202300256
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Russell, Terry Marie (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/25/2023 20:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D