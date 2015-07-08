Below are the Union County arrests for 03-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mullis, Richard Dean
Arrest Date 03/25/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3600-BLK Old Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2023 08:56.
Arresting Officer Edmondson, J S

Name Rorie, Patricia Marsh
Arrest Date 03/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi/Drink Beer/Wine Whil Dr), M (M),
Description Rorie, Patricia Marsh (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi/drink Beer/wine Whil Dr), M (M), at 200-BLK Green St, Marshville, NC, on 3/25/2023 09:36.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Helms, Juston Wayne
Arrest Date 03/25/2023
Court Case 202301939
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Helms, Juston Wayne (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1200-BLK Stevens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2023 12:37.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Cox, Tabitha Nicole
Arrest Date 03/25/2023
Court Case 202301944
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Cox, Tabitha Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2023 14:37.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
Arrest Date 03/25/2023
Court Case 202301945
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2023 14:42.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Russell, Terry Marie
Arrest Date 03/25/2023
Court Case 202300256
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Russell, Terry Marie (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/25/2023 20:16.
Arresting Officer Larson, D