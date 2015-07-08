Below are the Union County arrests for 03-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Amanda Lee
Arrest Date 03/27/2023
Court Case 202301383
Charge Murder-First Deg (F),
Description Griffin, Amanda Lee (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 14:04.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Greene, Whitney Marie
Arrest Date 03/27/2023
Court Case 202207965
Charge Larceny By Employee, F (F),
Description Greene, Whitney Marie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee, F (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 10:50.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Kisiah, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 03/27/2023
Court Case 202301383
Charge Murder-First Deg (F),
Description Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 14:08.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Sistar, Johnathan Richard
Arrest Date 03/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding), M (M),
Description Sistar, Johnathan Richard (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 12:24.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Deese, Terry Nesbitt
Arrest Date 03/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Dwlr (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Dwi Level 5 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Nol (M),
Description Deese, Terry Nesbitt (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Dwlr (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Dwi Level 5 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Nol (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 16:03.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Vazquez Gonzales, Kenia
Arrest Date 03-27-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Vazquez Gonzales, Kenia (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4002 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 3/27/2023 12:00:35 AM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E