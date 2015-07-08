Below are the Union County arrests for 03-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Amanda Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2023
|Court Case
|202301383
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Amanda Lee (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 14:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Greene, Whitney Marie
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2023
|Court Case
|202207965
|Charge
|Larceny By Employee, F (F),
|Description
|Greene, Whitney Marie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee, F (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2023
|Court Case
|202301383
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 14:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Sistar, Johnathan Richard
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding), M (M),
|Description
|Sistar, Johnathan Richard (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 12:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Deese, Terry Nesbitt
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Dwlr (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Dwi Level 5 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Nol (M),
|Description
|Deese, Terry Nesbitt (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Dwlr (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Dwi Level 5 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Nol (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2023 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Vazquez Gonzales, Kenia
|Arrest Date
|03-27-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vazquez Gonzales, Kenia (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4002 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 3/27/2023 12:00:35 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E