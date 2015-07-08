Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GORDON, JADARRIUS LAJUANEZ
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/31/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-28 15:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHINE, SAMMY HARDISON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/20/1971
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-28 14:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DIEN, THU ANH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/31/1982
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-28 10:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALBRIGHT, KADEEM JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/30/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-28 14:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount