Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GORDON, JADARRIUS LAJUANEZ
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/31/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-28 15:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name SHINE, SAMMY HARDISON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/20/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-28 14:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name DIEN, THU ANH
Arrest Type
DOB 12/31/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-28 10:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALBRIGHT, KADEEM JAMAL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/30/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-28 14:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount