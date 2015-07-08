Below are the Union County arrests for 03-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Felons (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Felons (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2023 15:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Estep, King Mandingo
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Estep, King Mandingo (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2023 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Nance, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2023
|Court Case
|202302509
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Nance, Thomas Christopher (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4000-BLK Breeze Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/28/2023 18:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Goodman, Faye Northcutt
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Goodman, Faye Northcutt (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 4300-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2023 22:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Taylor, Ransey Jamar
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2023
|Court Case
|202302028
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Ransey Jamar (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1200-BLK Few St, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2023 23:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
