Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-29-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, EDWARD ARMAND
Arrest Type
DOB 5/1/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-29 02:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RAMIE, DOMINIQUE LARON
Arrest Type
DOB 11/2/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-29 09:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DRAYTON, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/19/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-29 10:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name JANSEN, DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 4/13/1978
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-03-29 12:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount