Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Johnson, Jeremiah Nile
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Jeremiah Nile (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Cabarrus County Jail, Concord, NC, on 3/30/2023 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Rosenbaum, April Little
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rosenbaum, April Little (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 74 / Gaddy Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/30/2023 2:53:24 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Williams, Terrell Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Williams, Terrell Joseph (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2023 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:08, 3/30/2023 and 00:09, 3/30/2023. Reported: 00:09, 3/30/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Gay, Richard Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gay, Richard Wayne (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2023 16:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure (C), at [Address], between 01:26, 3/30/2023 and 01:27, 3/30/2023. Reported: 01:27, 3/30/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J