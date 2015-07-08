Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Johnson, Jeremiah Nile
Arrest Date 03/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Johnson, Jeremiah Nile (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Cabarrus County Jail, Concord, NC, on 3/30/2023 13:25.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Rosenbaum, April Little
Arrest Date 03-30-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Rosenbaum, April Little (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 74 / Gaddy Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/30/2023 2:53:24 AM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Williams, Terrell Joseph
Arrest Date 03/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Williams, Terrell Joseph (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2023 14:20.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 03-30-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:08, 3/30/2023 and 00:09, 3/30/2023. Reported: 00:09, 3/30/2023.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Gay, Richard Wayne
Arrest Date 03/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gay, Richard Wayne (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2023 16:04.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure
Arrest Date 03-30-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure (C), at [Address], between 01:26, 3/30/2023 and 01:27, 3/30/2023. Reported: 01:27, 3/30/2023.
Arresting Officer Charles, Z J