Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-31-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SUMMERS, DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/18/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-31 15:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SEELEY, DERRICK JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/26/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-31 01:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALLACE, KHALIL NOLAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/26/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-31 03:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAMS, ORION TREVEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/20/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-31 12:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLLINS, ANTHONY ANTWAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/18/1973
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-31 14:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FETHERSON, DEMETRIUS LASPENCE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/24/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-03-31 13:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount