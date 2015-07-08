Below are the Union County arrests for 03-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gurganus, Louis Paul
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2023
|Court Case
|202302089
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation (Felony Probation Violation), F (F),
|Description
|Gurganus, Louis Paul (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation (felony Probation Violation), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2023 09:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Tysinger, Shannon Pridgen
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2023
|Court Case
|202302116
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Tysinger, Shannon Pridgen (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2023 20:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Griffin, Deanna Collins
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Deanna Collins (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2023 10:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Black, Tiffany Burr
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2023
|Court Case
|202302170
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Black, Tiffany Burr (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3000-BLK Alice Flagg Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/31/2023 22:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Page, Austin Lee G
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2023
|Court Case
|202302095
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Prob Viol) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Prob Viol) (F),
|Description
|Page, Austin Lee G (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (prob Viol) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (prob Viol) (F), at 1300-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2023 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Berger, Kyle David
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2023
|Court Case
|202302576
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M),
|Description
|Berger, Kyle David (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/31/2023 01:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L