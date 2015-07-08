Below are the Union County arrests for 03-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gurganus, Louis Paul
Arrest Date 03/31/2023
Court Case 202302089
Charge Felony Probation Violation (Felony Probation Violation), F (F),
Description Gurganus, Louis Paul (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation (felony Probation Violation), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2023 09:12.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Tysinger, Shannon Pridgen
Arrest Date 03/31/2023
Court Case 202302116
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Tysinger, Shannon Pridgen (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2023 20:37.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Griffin, Deanna Collins
Arrest Date 03/31/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Griffin, Deanna Collins (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2023 10:15.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Black, Tiffany Burr
Arrest Date 03/31/2023
Court Case 202302170
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Black, Tiffany Burr (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3000-BLK Alice Flagg Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/31/2023 22:59.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Page, Austin Lee G
Arrest Date 03/31/2023
Court Case 202302095
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Prob Viol) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Prob Viol) (F),
Description Page, Austin Lee G (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (prob Viol) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (prob Viol) (F), at 1300-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2023 12:44.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Berger, Kyle David
Arrest Date 03/31/2023
Court Case 202302576
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M),
Description Berger, Kyle David (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/31/2023 01:37.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L