Below are the Union County arrests for 04-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rios-lerma, Jose Luis
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2023
|Court Case
|202302138
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Rios-lerma, Jose Luis (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 200-BLK Willow St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 22:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Garcia Beltran, Jose Fernando
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2023
|Court Case
|202302140
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Garcia Beltran, Jose Fernando (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 22:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Blakeney, James Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, James Michael (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/1/2023 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Ortega, Erika Aurora
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2023
|Court Case
|202207393
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Ortega, Erika Aurora (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Ceballos, Melbin Cristino
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2023
|Court Case
|202302599
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Window Tinting Violation (M),
|Description
|Ceballos, Melbin Cristino (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Window Tinting Violation (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr/e Ramp W Roosevelt, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 02:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Bennett, Brandon Lamont
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2023
|Court Case
|202302121
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Brandon Lamont (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 04:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A