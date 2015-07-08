Below are the Union County arrests for 04-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rios-lerma, Jose Luis
Arrest Date 04/01/2023
Court Case 202302138
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Rios-lerma, Jose Luis (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 200-BLK Willow St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 22:17.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Garcia Beltran, Jose Fernando
Arrest Date 04/01/2023
Court Case 202302140
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Garcia Beltran, Jose Fernando (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 22:44.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Blakeney, James Michael
Arrest Date 04/01/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Blakeney, James Michael (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/1/2023 00:00.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Ortega, Erika Aurora
Arrest Date 04/01/2023
Court Case 202207393
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Ortega, Erika Aurora (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 00:02.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Ceballos, Melbin Cristino
Arrest Date 04/01/2023
Court Case 202302599
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Window Tinting Violation (M),
Description Ceballos, Melbin Cristino (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Window Tinting Violation (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr/e Ramp W Roosevelt, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 02:16.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Bennett, Brandon Lamont
Arrest Date 04/01/2023
Court Case 202302121
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Bennett, Brandon Lamont (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2023 04:36.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A