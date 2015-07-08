Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gillis, Desmond Rashad
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Gillis, Desmond Rashad (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2023 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Patterson, Rylond Nasir
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Rylond Nasir (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK Lind Point Ln, Monreo, NC, on 4/2/2023 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin (A /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 3600-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2023 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2023
|Court Case
|202302612
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin (A /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3600-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2023 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Barrios-cruceno, Adrian
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2023
|Court Case
|202302144
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Barrios-cruceno, Adrian (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2023 04:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Sanchez Alejandre, Juan Jose
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2023
|Court Case
|202302145
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street (M),
|Description
|Sanchez Alejandre, Juan Jose (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street (M), at 300-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2023 04:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R