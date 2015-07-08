Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gillis, Desmond Rashad
Arrest Date 04/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Gillis, Desmond Rashad (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2023 00:03.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Patterson, Rylond Nasir
Arrest Date 04/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Patterson, Rylond Nasir (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK Lind Point Ln, Monreo, NC, on 4/2/2023 00:20.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Barnes, Gerald Kevin
Arrest Date 04/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
Description Barnes, Gerald Kevin (A /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 3600-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2023 01:30.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Barnes, Gerald Kevin
Arrest Date 04/02/2023
Court Case 202302612
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Barnes, Gerald Kevin (A /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3600-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2023 02:30.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Barrios-cruceno, Adrian
Arrest Date 04/02/2023
Court Case 202302144
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Barrios-cruceno, Adrian (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2023 04:04.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Sanchez Alejandre, Juan Jose
Arrest Date 04/02/2023
Court Case 202302145
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street (M),
Description Sanchez Alejandre, Juan Jose (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street (M), at 300-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2023 04:09.
Arresting Officer Eason, R