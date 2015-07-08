Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-03-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PEAKE, CARL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/31/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-03 01:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ARITA, RANDOLFO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/12/1967
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-03 10:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, ALEXIS LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/20/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|173
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-03 11:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCNEIL, DAVID DEANGELEO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/19/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-03 14:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHEELER, GERALD ANDRAIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/27/1978
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-03 14:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MURPHY, MALCOLM L
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/2/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|157
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-03 15:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount